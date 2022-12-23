Watch Now
School bus driver charged with DUI after bus crashes

Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 11:24:06-05

CHARLESTOWN, Md. — A Cecil County school bus driver was charged with driving drunk after she crashed the bus in Charlestown.

No children were on the bus, which went off the road into a ditch at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in the area of Cecil Street and Market Street.

The driver - 60-year-old Susan Janet Small, of Rising Sun - smelled like alcohol and failed sobriety tests, said the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.

She was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving, negligent driving, and related traffic charges.

She was released to a family member after getting the traffic citations.

