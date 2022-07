MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning according to Baltimore County Police.

Around 8:15a.m., officers responded to Bird River Road and Campbell Blvd after a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit a school bus.

According to police and fire, there were 6 children on the bus at the time.

There were no injuries to the students on the bus nor the bus driver.

The driver of the other car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.