Scheduling changes to 2021 AFRAM festival due to weather

BALTIMORE — There are a few updates to the remainder of this year's AFRAM festival. Due to weather, the following changes will take effect immediately.
- Due to inclement weather, AFRAM Movie Night scheduled for tonight, Aug. 17, is canceled
- AFRAM Bike Party and AFRAM Alfresco, respectively scheduled for Aug. 18 and 19, will be combined and moved to next Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5-10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park — a re-airing of the Cherry Hill Waterfront Festival will air at 3 p.m. at that same location
- If inclement weather disrupts the combined AFRAM Bike Party and Alfresco events on Aug. 26, it will be canceled and not rescheduled
- Skate Nite at Shake & Bake will continue as scheduled on Aug. 20 from 5-10 p.m. at Shake & Bake
- AFRAM Concert Day One and Two will continue as scheduled in their virtual formats on Aug. 21 and 22 from 6-9 p.m.