Scheduling changes to 2021 AFRAM festival due to weather

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP)
Baltimore AFRAM Festival
Posted at 5:37 PM, Aug 17, 2021
BALTIMORE — There are a few updates to the remainder of this year's AFRAM festival. Due to weather, the following changes will take effect immediately.

  • Due to inclement weather, AFRAM Movie Night scheduled for tonight, Aug. 17, is canceled
  • AFRAM Bike Party and AFRAM Alfresco, respectively scheduled for Aug. 18 and 19, will be combined and moved to next Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5-10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park — a re-airing of the Cherry Hill Waterfront Festival will air at 3 p.m. at that same location
  • If inclement weather disrupts the combined AFRAM Bike Party and Alfresco events on Aug. 26, it will be canceled and not rescheduled
  • Skate Nite at Shake & Bake will continue as scheduled on Aug. 20 from 5-10 p.m. at Shake & Bake
  • AFRAM Concert Day One and Two will continue as scheduled in their virtual formats on Aug. 21 and 22 from 6-9 p.m.
