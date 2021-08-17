Scheduling changes to 2021 AFRAM festival due to weather

BALTIMORE — There are a few updates to the remainder of this year's AFRAM festival. Due to weather, the following changes will take effect immediately.

Due to inclement weather, AFRAM Movie Night scheduled for tonight, Aug. 17, is canceled

AFRAM Bike Party and AFRAM Alfresco, respectively scheduled for Aug. 18 and 19, will be combined and moved to next Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5-10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park — a re-airing of the Cherry Hill Waterfront Festival will air at 3 p.m. at that same location

If inclement weather disrupts the combined AFRAM Bike Party and Alfresco events on Aug. 26, it will be canceled and not rescheduled

Skate Nite at Shake & Bake will continue as scheduled on Aug. 20 from 5-10 p.m. at Shake & Bake

AFRAM Concert Day One and Two will continue as scheduled in their virtual formats on Aug. 21 and 22 from 6-9 p.m.