Scammers using phone numbers that show up on caller ID as State Police

EASTON, Md. — Scammers are calling residents from phone numbers that show up on caller ID as Maryland State Police.

On Wednesday, more than 30 people reported getting calls from the actual numbers to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack.

The callers falsely told residents that a criminal complaint had been filed against them or that their identity had been stolen.

Police say it's just a spoof and are telling residents to hang up and report the call to their local barrack.

"These scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to attempt to take advantage of the public. The Maryland State Police would NEVER solicit personal information from any citizen over the phone," State Police said in a press release.

