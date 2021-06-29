Watch
Scam Alert: Fake cops are calling Cecil County residents about phony warrants

Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 29, 2021
ELKTON, Md — Another phone call scam is going around Cecil County.

Recently residents have been receiving calls from someone falsely claiming to be police.

The caller tells people they are wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for jury duty.

Sometimes the caller uses the actual name of local police officers, and calls from a number similar to that of the Sheriff’s Office with a phone directory system.

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone answering such calls to never provide any payment or important information.

If you have questions, call the Sheriff's Office at 410-996 5500.

