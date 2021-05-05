'Save IND' finding success, school close to coming back at new site

BALTIMORE — Exactly one year ago on May 5, 2020, IND made the announcement that after 173 years it would be closing.

Too much money to repair the school on Aisquith and enrollment was dropping.

One year ago, Save IND was formed, a group of former students who learned never to give up. So they are living up to their name.

The group has two sites, one is property, the other is an existing building, both in Baltimore County. We asked why not the city. We were told they really studied real estate and felt the deal was better across the line for parking and athletic fields.

A donor has stepped in, anonymous at this point, but the name will come out eventually. They are so far down the road that a curriculum is being set.

As for what to call the school, they are trying to take from the past and mesh with the future and that will be another major announcement but Save IND may have just been saved.