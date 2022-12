BALTIMORE — Babies at the University of Maryland Children's Hospital got a surprise visitor just in time for the holidays.

Santa stopped by the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to celebrate the children's first Christmas.

The photo shows the babies striking a pose in their holiday outfits provided by the hospital.

It's an annual tradition organized by the NICU team.

"Our dedicated NICU team is giving these precious charges the care they need to enjoy the holidays for years to come."