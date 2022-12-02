Salvation Army of Central Maryland struggling to meet demands

The Salvation Army of Central Maryland is scrambling to make sure children in need have a gift for Christmas this year.

While the organization is seeing an increase in volunteers, toy donations have dropped.

And a major donor to its Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program, has pulled out.

They say even if you don't adopt an angel, any donation is greatly appreciated.

"We need toys for all ages from the newborn that we've added to our list, all the way up to 12-years-old, boys and girls. We also really struggled to meet the needs with clothing, clothing is a huge thing this time of year making sure that we have coats, make sure that we have shirts and pants and all of those kinds of things," said Captain Matthew Tidman, Salvation Army Maryland Area Command.

The Salvation Army says they still have 1,000 angels who need to be adopted this year.

If you want to adopt an angel or if you want to donate money to the program, you’ll find those links at our website.