Salisbury woman killed in Thursday crash

Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 18, 2022
SALISBURY, Md. — A 60-year-old Salisbury woman died in a crash Thursday where both vehicles rolled over, said the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Michelle Lynette Barkley was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Tidal Health hospital with injuries.

The accident happened at 8:29 a.m. March 17 at Naylor Mill Road and Brick Kiln Road in Salisbury, said the Sheriff's Office.

No one else was involved in the accident. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.

