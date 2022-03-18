Salisbury woman killed in Delaware after oncoming driver hits deer

MILLSBORO, Del. — An accident involving a deer killed a Salisbury woman in Delaware, said Delaware State Police.

The victim was identified today as 53-year-old Micheline Victor. The crash happened at about 11:21 p.m. Tuesday on Route 24 near Revel Road in the Millsboro area.

A 26-year-old Delaware woman was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer that struck a deer in the travel lane, said police.

The Ford ultimately crossed over the center line and struck Micheline Victor's 2006 Honda CRV in the oncoming line. The Honda went off the road and ended up in an open field.

The Delaware driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had minor injuries. Micheline Victor, who was wearing a seatblet, was pronounced dead at the scene.