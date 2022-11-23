Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salisbury driver killed, 5 others injured, in crash with dump truck

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 12:43:48-05

LAUREL, Del. — A Salisbury driver was killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck in southern Delaware Tuesday morning. Five others were also injured in the crash.

The accident happened at about 7:42 a.m. Nov. 22 on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area, said Delaware State Police.

A 29-year-old Salisbury man was driving a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria, when he crashed head-on into a 2013 International dump truck in the opposite lane; the dump truck was towing a flatbed trailer.

The Salisbury man was not properly wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified yet.

The dump-truck driver - a 48-year-old man from Salisbury - suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the four passengers of the dump truck. All were taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices