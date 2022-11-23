Salisbury driver killed, 5 others injured, in crash with dump truck

LAUREL, Del. — A Salisbury driver was killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck in southern Delaware Tuesday morning. Five others were also injured in the crash.

The accident happened at about 7:42 a.m. Nov. 22 on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area, said Delaware State Police.

A 29-year-old Salisbury man was driving a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria, when he crashed head-on into a 2013 International dump truck in the opposite lane; the dump truck was towing a flatbed trailer.

The Salisbury man was not properly wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified yet.

The dump-truck driver - a 48-year-old man from Salisbury - suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the four passengers of the dump truck. All were taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.