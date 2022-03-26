Watch
Saint Peter's 1st 15 seed in Elite Eight, tops Purdue 67-64

Chris Szagola/AP
Saint Peter's Doug Edert (25), Hassan Drame (14) and Matthew Lee (15) celebrate after Saint Peter's won a college basketball game against Purdue in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 22:15:18-04

PHILADELPHIA — Daryl Banks III scored the tying and go-ahead baskets that pushed 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the brink of the Final Four.

The tiny Peacocks thrived off a home-court edge in Philadelphia to beat third-seeded Purdue 67-64.

The Peacocks are the first 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight.

They added the Boilermakers to their NCAA Tournament string of upsets and will face either UCLA or North Carolina in the East Region final on Sunday.

Doug Edert sank two free throws to seal the win. Saint Peter's began its run by knocking off No. 2 seed Kentucky and then toppled a Big Ten power.

