ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Sailor Oyster Bar in Annapolis went up in flames Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant and bar on West Street around 8 a.m.

It took nearly 60 firefighters 55 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The Sailor Oyster Bar is a two-story restaurant in the middle of a row.

Officials are still investigating the cause and the extent of the fire.

No injuries were reported.