Safety campaign kicks off with seat belt enforcement

BALTIMORE — Buckle up!

The annual Click It or Ticket campaign kicked off on Monday.

Officers from law enforcement agencies across the state are looking for people not wearing their seat belts.

In 2020, 569 people were killed in crashes on Maryland's highways. Each year one in three vehicle occupants who died in crashes was not wearing a seat belt.

"Wearing a seatbelt is the best protection in a car crash,” Said Baltimore County Police Department Public Information Officer, Officer Danielle Moore. “We want everyone to be the buckled-up driver also to ensure that everyone in your vehicle is buckled up too."

In Maryland, every driver and passenger must wear a seat belt. Children under eight must be in a booster or child safety seat unless they are 4 feet 9 inches or taller. If anyone older than 16 is not wearing a seat belt, the driver can be ticketed $83 for each offense.

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs until early June.

