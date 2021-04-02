Watch
Safe Streets holds an essentials giveaway in the city

Posted at 5:20 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 17:20:45-04

BALTIMORE — Safe Streets and the Housing Authority of Baltimore City are making sure residents have the essentials.

They hosted a giveaway today at Brooklyn Homes.

They provided nearly $45,000 worth of clothes, toys and food to give to residents. Stations were set up for families to stop by and get what they needed.

They were given a package of food as they left. Other steps the HABC has taken during the pandemic to help families include lowering rent for those out of work...And helping families keep their homes.

