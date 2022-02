BALTIMORE — It takes more than just laws to stop gun violence, it also takes action from the community.

Today Safe Streets gathered to speak out and speak up against the violence.

"This is the day we draw a line in the sand," said Pastor Amin Flowers. "This is the day we say we are not going to tolerate being a victim any longer."

Pastor Amin Flowers says we all play a role in raising kids that make good decisions and stay safe.