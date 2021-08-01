Watch
Safe Streets Baltimore holds first of three Summer Citywide cookouts

Posted at 7:45 PM, Aug 01, 2021
BALTIMORE — They try to keep the peace in our neighborhoods -- and it's not an easy job.

So this weekend Safe Streets Baltimore held a cookout to relax, enjoy, and promote their message in the community.

Saturday was one of three Safe Summer Citywide Cookouts.

They had lots of food, music, and activities for the kids.

They were also asking for volunteers to help them advocate for peaceful resolutions.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott commended Safe Streets for their work.

To get involved, message safe streets on Instagram or visit one of their 10 sites in the city.

