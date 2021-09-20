Safe haven, 'Cody's Cave', opens for teenage boys in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — The center for urban families just opened a safe haven for teenage boys.

It's called Cody's Cave and it's a spot where boys can go to exercise, get help with their school work, use technology they might not have at home, and make friends.

Organizers say the space is designed to help keep kids out of trouble, and make sure they can handle anything life throws at them.

"I was determined to change the trajectory of that pain into purpose, and I wanted something where I could mentor young men in Baltimore city and give them a place of love, comfort and love, and understanding."

Brown says she lost her son, Cody to senseless gun violence in 2017.

She hopes boys of all ages come to Cody's Cave for the mentorship and resources they need.