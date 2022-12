BALTIMORE — The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church plans to hold a Christmas tree lighting in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood Sunday evening.

The tree is 30 ft tall and was provided to the church by the Jones Family Farm.

Free cookies and hot cocoa will be provided.

Spanish language mass will be held at 7:00 p.m., with the tree lighting to follow.

The tree lighting will be from 7:30- 9:00 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11.

All are welcome to attend.