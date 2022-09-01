Sabrina Tapp-Harper becomes highest ranking woman in history of City Sheriff's Office

BALTIMORE — Sabrina Tapp-Harper has been promoted to Assistant Sheriff of Baltimore City.

She now becomes the highest ranking woman in the history of the City Sheriff's Office.

"I am grateful and tremendously excited for the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Baltimore with this historical ground-breaking role," Tapp-Harper said in a statement to WMAR-2 News.

Tapp-Harper joined the agency in 2014 after serving decades in the Baltimore Police Department where she retired as a Major.

A Baltimore native and graduate of Dunbar High School, Tapp-Harper went on to earn a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Coppin State University and a Masters in Applied Behavioral Science from Johns Hopkins University.

She brings with her 34-years of overall experience in law enforcement, that included a fellowship with the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Her experience also led her on a trip to the White House, in support of the Violence Against Women Act.

Tapp-Harper takes on her new role as the Sheriff's Office gets set to undergo a transition in leadership.

After 33-years in office, Sheriff John Anderson lost his July Primary re-election bid to former commander Sam Cogen.

As Assistant Sheriff, Tapp-Harper says she will use her position to help lift other female minorities into leading roles within the department.

"Although I'm the first, I will do everything in my power to ensure I'm not the last," Tapp-Harper said. "That is really what career growth is about."