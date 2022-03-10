Watch
Rye whisky Maryland's new state spirit?

Some local lawmakers want to turn the drink into the state's spirit.
Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 18:41:17-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has a lot of state symbols. The Baltimore oriole is the state bird.

Kentucky has its bourbon, and a lot of people go there just for that.

Now some Maryland lawmakers want to add to that list. Senator Steve Hershey says Maryland has more than a dozen distilleries that have rye whiskey, so why not entice people to come to Maryland for our rye whiskey?

"We have a rye whiskey trail in Maryland," said Hershey. "So, we thought that designated rye whiskey as the state spirit would only add to that and add to the economic development and enhancement and tourism that we've seen already."

Do you agree?

