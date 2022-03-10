Rye whisky Maryland's new state spirit?

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has a lot of state symbols. The Baltimore oriole is the state bird.

Kentucky has its bourbon, and a lot of people go there just for that.

Now some Maryland lawmakers want to add to that list. Senator Steve Hershey says Maryland has more than a dozen distilleries that have rye whiskey, so why not entice people to come to Maryland for our rye whiskey?

"We have a rye whiskey trail in Maryland," said Hershey. "So, we thought that designated rye whiskey as the state spirit would only add to that and add to the economic development and enhancement and tourism that we've seen already."

Do you agree?