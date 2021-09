ANNAPOLIS — A group of runners honored those killed on 9/11 today.

In Annapolis, nearly 1,000 runners participated in the 9/11 heroes run 5k.

Runners paid tribute to the 14 united states naval academy graduates who died in the attacks.

Organizers also remembered the fallen by putting out their boots, pictures, and a 28 foot long American flag made out of nearly seven thousand dog tags of fallen soldiers.