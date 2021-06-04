Runner Honors Veterans While Running Baltimore 10 Miler

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. -- — The Baltimore 10 Miler returns this year, though it comes with a few changes.

Organizers couldn't get permits in the city. So, racers will be running in Cockeysville, starting and ending at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre.

Runners began grabbing their race materials Friday.

Every runner has their own reason for running.

Sid Busch is running the 10 Miler for the 11th time.

He does it to honor the men and women who have died defending our country.

“I served 26 years in the navy, and I got tired of the media-- I learned a lot about Charlie Sheen and Lindsay Lohan but not one word about these young men and women and I just decided that I had to do something to bring recognition to them,” said Busch.” He runs every race in honor of a specific veteran killed in action.

“I'm running for Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Pucino. He's from this area, and he was killed in 2009 when an IED blew up his hummer.”

Busch said he tried to contact staff sergeant Pucino's family but couldn't find their information.

Once the race is over Busch would like to send the medal from the race to them.

If you know that information, please send it to storyideas@wmar.com

