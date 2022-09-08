Royal Farms, Salvation Army donate 4,200 gallons of water in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Water was distributed Thursday but, from someone different than Baltimore City.

Royal Farms and the Salvation Army of Central Maryland donated 4,200 gallons of water in West Baltimore.

The water in gallon jugs was given out at the Sandtown Senior Center and also in the Eastwood Park area.

Each company supplied 2,100 gallons of clean drinking water.

“The senior citizens especially, you know, that live or just hang out in this area, the last thing they need to worry about is clean water,” said Nina Christian, from the Salvation Army. “They already deal with enough.”

Richard Bennett, who has lived in Baltimore his entire life, said it's hard to stay positive with so much to deal with in West Baltimore.

“Some people do step in and help us out and it's appreciated because we do need it,” Bennett said.

West Baltimore has so many problems, from crime to the school system and now you can't even drink the water but, from all those dark clouds comes some light.

“We all come together in a peaceful manner, is something a little different coming from this neighborhood. Sure enough, something a little different," Bennett said.

“We think we live in a world without hope, without care, people step up no matter how bad it gets," said Delatha Fields, from the Salvation Army. "I've seen that in my 50 some years at the Salvation army.”

After the shock and all the complaining, West Baltimore is taking care of themselves with a little better attitude.

“I really appreciate what you’re doing. We really need it," Bennett said.

If the need is still there and they still have water, they will be giving away water Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.