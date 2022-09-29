Royal Farms giving away free coffee for National Coffee Day

MARYLAND — September 29 is National Coffee Day, and in honor of the day Royal Farms is giving out free cups of joe.

You do have to be a Rofo Rewards members to redeem the offer either with the app or card.

The coffee giveaway is part of an ongoing effort to gift Rofo Rewards members a free item every week.

To become a Rofo Rewards member, download the Royal Farms app or sign up here.