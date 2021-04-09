Watch
Route One Apparel is selling gift boxes for dogs with all proceeds going to BARCS

Route One Apparel
Posted at 9:03 AM, Apr 09, 2021
BALTIMORE — National Pet Day is April 11, which means it's a great time to help dogs in need.

Route One Apparel has begun selling new gift boxes just for dogs and their owners.

Each box is filled with a selection of toys, treats, and accessories donated by Route One Apparel and local partners.

The great thing is, all proceeds with exception to the box itself and shipping will go straight to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care shelter (BARCS).

For just $74.99 you will get everything listed below.

  • Bag of K-9 Kraving dog treats ($12 value)
  • Houndcloth dog bandana available in three different sizes ($24 value)
  • Dogs of Charm City koozie ($4 value)
  • Tito's Vodka dog toy ($20 value)
  • BARCS collapsible water bowl ($12 value)
  • BARCS car magnet ($8 value)
  • Route One Apparel paw print sticker ($10 value)
  • Route One Apparel paw print bandana ($7 value)
  • Route One Apparel paw print face mask ($10 value)

If you add all that up, it's a $104.99 value!

To purchase a box, click here.

