Route 50 shuts down after propane truck overturns at Severn River Bridge

SEVERN, Md. — A propane tank overturns causing major delays in Anne Arundel County.
Westbound Route 50 at the Severn River Bridge is closed. Anne Arundel County police say there is an overturned propane tank leaking fuel.
***Traffic Accident U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge. A large propane truck has overturned on the bridge.— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) November 14, 2022
Currently all lanes are closed in both directions. Please use an alternate route. Emergency Crews on-scene. pic.twitter.com/ExPAe0ZZdh
Two eastbound lanes are also closed. Traffic is blocked between MD 450 and Rowe Boulevard.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools says because of the closure, all Broadneck Cluster Schools will be virtual today.
7:33 a.m., 11/14/22: All Broadneck cluster school will start synchronous virtual instruction on a two-hour delayed schedule today. School-specific instructions will be sent to familes from their student’s school.— AACPS (@AACountySchools) November 14, 2022