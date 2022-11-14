Route 50 shuts down after propane truck overturns at Severn River Bridge

SEVERN, Md. — A propane tank overturns causing major delays in Anne Arundel County.

Westbound Route 50 at the Severn River Bridge is closed. Anne Arundel County police say there is an overturned propane tank leaking fuel.

***Traffic Accident U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge. A large propane truck has overturned on the bridge.



Currently all lanes are closed in both directions. Please use an alternate route. Emergency Crews on-scene. pic.twitter.com/ExPAe0ZZdh — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) November 14, 2022

Two eastbound lanes are also closed. Traffic is blocked between MD 450 and Rowe Boulevard.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools says because of the closure, all Broadneck Cluster Schools will be virtual today.