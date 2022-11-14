Watch Now
Route 50 shuts down after propane truck overturns at Severn River Bridge

Posted at 7:53 AM, Nov 14, 2022
SEVERN, Md. — A propane tank overturns causing major delays in Anne Arundel County.

Westbound Route 50 at the Severn River Bridge is closed. Anne Arundel County police say there is an overturned propane tank leaking fuel.

Two eastbound lanes are also closed. Traffic is blocked between MD 450 and Rowe Boulevard.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools says because of the closure, all Broadneck Cluster Schools will be virtual today.

