ROSEDALE, Md. — A Rosedale resident won the Maryland Lottery's Cash4Life prize last week.

The winner now has two choices; either receive $52,000 a year for life, or a one-time $1 million payout.

Option one equates to $1,000 a week for life. Either amount is before taxes.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.