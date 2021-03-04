Menu

Roof of cargo building catches fire near BWI Airport; no injuries reported

Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 10:57:48-05

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Officials confirm that a small fire happened on the roof of a cargo building Thursday morning near BWI Airport.

At around 9:20 a.m., the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department responded to the report of a small fire on the roof of a cargo building.

Employees were evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished.

There were no injuries, and, according to officials, the incident did not impact airline operations.

Airport officials will investigate the cause of the fire.

