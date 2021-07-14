Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland finishes Operation Spread the Love

BALTIMORE — Today, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland finished a project that began last week.

Families, volunteers and supporters finished decorating McKim park in East Baltimore, which is right next to the Ronald McDonald house there.

The effort, called Operation Spread the Love, was meant to spread positivity throughout the community.

"We want to be part of the whole landscape of the entire neighborhood, and the kids and the children and the families that live here," said Emily Zikorus

Director of Annual Giving, Ronald McDonald House. "I mean we have children and families on the inside of our house, but then we want to merge them all together with all of the neighborhood families as well."

This project wasn't done by just adults, kids were able to help out with it too!