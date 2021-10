ARNOLD, Md. — A 19-year-old Glen Burnie woman is dead following a rollover collision Thursday afternoon.

Police say Erika Gabriella Chavez Savio was driving on Ritchie Highway approaching Arnold Road, when she swerved to avoid hitting another car.

This caused Savio's Honda Accord to overturn and strike several trees in the median.

The impact threw Savio from the vehicle. She later died at an area hospital.

Detectives are still reviewing what factors may have contributed to the crash.