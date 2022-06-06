Roland Park held a peace vigil calling an end to violence Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE — Violence in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Uvalde, Tulsa and Buffalo.

It has an area church pushing for peace not just nationwide, but across the globe.

The Roland Park Presbyterian Church held a peace vigil Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say while we are well beyond thoughts and prayers, they believe prayers can help transform and repair the world.

Originally, this peace vigil was for an end to the war in Ukraine.

But after the mass shootings seen across the country, they expanded it.

"Yeah, I think it's a matter of keeping the the names the idea in the forefront, and just providing a witness getting outside of the church building and letting people know that there are people that care and people that are deeply disturbed by the violence that's in our world that's in our community," said Rev. Mark Hanna.

This was the only peace vigil they currently have planned, but that pastor says their work for peace isn't over.

Adding they hope to work with other city groups to promote peace.