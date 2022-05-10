Roland Park Elementary Middle School sixth graders to go virtual due to COVID-19 outbreak

BALTIMORE — Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, sixth grade students at Baltimore's Roland Park Elementary Middle School will learn virtually on Tuesday.

School officials sent a letter to parents and caretakers that on Tuesday, school leaders will determine if they return back to the classroom, pending test results and staff availability.

All students and staff who work with the sixth grade will be required to wear masks for 10 days.

School officials said the COVID outbreak was associated with families that attended the May Mart celebration this past weekend at Roland Park Elementary Middle School.