Roland Park Elementary Middle School sixth graders to go virtual due to COVID-19 outbreak

BALTIMORE — Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, sixth grade students at Baltimore's Roland Park Elementary Middle School will learn virtually on Tuesday.
School officials sent a letter to parents and caretakers that on Tuesday, school leaders will determine if they return back to the classroom, pending test results and staff availability.
All students and staff who work with the sixth grade will be required to wear masks for 10 days.
School officials said the COVID outbreak was associated with families that attended the May Mart celebration this past weekend at Roland Park Elementary Middle School.
- School officials are asking anyone who attended the event to:
- Observe for any symptoms you may develop for the next 10 days
- Make a plan to get tested for COVID-19. You should test when you develop symptoms, or if you have no symptoms, plan to get tested on or after Friday, May 13. Baltimore city testing locations can link you to a testing site or to information on how to get at-home test kits
- Report your test results, if you use an at-home test, to the state of Maryland: https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/testing/if-you-test-positive/#report [covidlink.maryland.gov]
- Report any positive test results to the school(s) your child or children attend