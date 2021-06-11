Roberta's House opens new aid center

BALTIMORE — Roberta's House in the city now has more space to help grieving families.

The center held a ribbon cutting today for their new grief support center. They say the expansion will be a catalyst for the revitalization for East Baltimore.

It'll also give the non-profit more space to help those in need. It's a mission Amor Williams is familiar with, she experienced it firsthand.

She was a patient with the center after her husband was murdered and she was 8 months pregnant.

"The loss of a loved one is never easy no matter how many years have gone by, you still feel the pain. I don't even remember how I got to Roberta's House. I just know somebody kept calling my phone," she said. "I didn't honestly know if it would work, I didn't think that grieving counseling was for me. However I know it was the right prescription."

Roberta's House was founded in 2007 to help children grieve their loved ones in a healthy way rather than lash out in anger over their loss.