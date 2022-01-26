Roadways expected to be closed due to candlelight vigil in Little Italy

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of traffic modifications that will be in place Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil in Little Italy.
Starting at 6 p.m., the following roadways will be closed to through traffic with detours in effect:
- Westbound Eastern Avenue at Central Avenue will be closed to traffic (traffic will be detoured right onto Central Avenue and left on Lombard Street to President Street)
- Eastbound Eastern Avenue at Exeter Street will be closed to traffic (traffic will be detoured left on High Street, right on Pratt Street, right on Central Avenue and left back onto Eastern Avenue)