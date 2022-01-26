Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Roadways expected to be closed due to candlelight vigil in Little Italy

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bjphotographs
<p>Traffic sign right lane closed</p>
Traffic switch scheduled on MD 175 in Fort Meade
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 16:53:03-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of traffic modifications that will be in place Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil in Little Italy.

Starting at 6 p.m., the following roadways will be closed to through traffic with detours in effect:

  • Westbound Eastern Avenue at Central Avenue will be closed to traffic (traffic will be detoured right onto Central Avenue and left on Lombard Street to President Street)
  • Eastbound Eastern Avenue at Exeter Street will be closed to traffic (traffic will be detoured left on High Street, right on Pratt Street, right on Central Avenue and left back onto Eastern Avenue)
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019