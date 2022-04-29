Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road trip raises money to send care packages to deployed troops

JDog and RED Car
Courtesy of Mainland
JDog and RED Car
JDog and RED Car
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 15:03:45-04

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A road trip is raising money to send monthly care packages to deployed service members.

The road trip was organized by JDog, which is partnering with RED and Soldiers' Angels, an organization that provides aid to military members, veterans, and their families.

Thursday, the group traveled to Hagerstown in style in a red custom-wrapped BMW to raise awareness and get donations.

The tour started in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania travels through Maryland, and ended back in Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Veteran-owned company sets out to lower vet unemployment rate

"I think we as Americans go on with our lives every day without realizing that there are troops constantly deploying each week," said JDog Brands CEO and Veteran Jerry Flanagan."It only gets highlighted when there's a war or an invasion, but for the last 70 years, troops have been deployed around the world to protect us and our country."

The last leg of the tour ended in Philadelphia. The fundraiser will go on throughout the month of May.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019