Road rage leads to assault in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — We may never know what actually started the heated exchange between jockeying vehicles on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard on Sunday night, but police have a pretty good idea what happened when they came to a red light on Maple Road East.

“The aggressor came out of his vehicle with a wooden stick that the victim described as either a bat or a cane and began striking the victim’s vehicle with this object,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

When the 22-year-old victim attempted to get out of his car, the same man pulled out a canister of pepper spray and doused him along with his young family.

“They were all in the car---a female who was pregnant and also a small child in the back seat with the male driver,” added Limansky.

The wife wrote down the suspect’s tag number, and officers arrested 51-year-old David Belinki at his home in Brooklyn Park.

Police offer these tips if you also should find rage on the road.

“If you find yourself in a tense situation and you fell you’re being victimized, move away from the area, call police, try to provide as best description as you can about the vehicle, who is driving the vehicle,” said Limansky. “But the important thing is to safely get away from the other vehicle. You don’t need to escalate the situation and make matters worse.”

Belinki faces a series of charges including First Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment.