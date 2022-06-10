Road rage incident leads to attempted robbery on I-895

BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are investigating a reported assault and robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore.

MDTA received calls for a disturbance near the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel around 1:18 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a grey Chevy Sonic with a shattered back window.

Officers talked to the driver and found out a road rage incident had taken place between her and the occupants of a blue BMW sedan.

According to the victim, a passenger in the BMW caused the back window of the chevy to shatter by striking it.

When the victim exited her vehicle, the driver of the BMW attempted to take the victim's cell phone and pushed her to the ground.

This is an open and ongoing investigation.