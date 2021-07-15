Road rage becomes a hate crime

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Two cars bound for work during the early morning commute when police say a Dundalk woman noticed the other vehicle tailgating her on eastbound White Marsh Boulevard.

She changed lanes and both cars stopped side-by-side for a red light at Perry Hall Boulevard.

“According to the victim, another driver pulled up, pointed a gun at the family and threatened to shoot the woman,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department. “We’re talking about a woman who is eight months pregnant, two kids in the back seat and her husband in this car.”

The white driver allegedly also used profanity and the n-word in threatening the family, and as he drove ahead of the victims when the light turned green, he began changing lanes, blocking their path in an apparent bid to make them crash their car.

The woman managed to take a picture of his vehicle with her cell phone and called to report the incident to police who would later learn the motive for the assault.

“Our officers had a chance to track down the suspect and it sounds as if this driver was on his way to work, was potentially running late and in a rush,” Stewart told WMAR.

Ironically, the suspect, identified as 44-year old John Monks, is also married with two children.