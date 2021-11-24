Road closures this Thanksgiving weekend in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is letting motorists know of traffic adjustments this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Baltimore City Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K will be held Thanksgiving morning, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The race will start at the Weinberg Y in Waverly along 33rd Street. Participants will leave the Y and turn left onto E. 33rd Street. Participants will follow E. 33rd Street to Lake Montebello and loop around the lake. Runners will exit the loop back onto E. 33rd Street and run back to the Stadium Place loop to finish.

In preparation for the event, one lane of traffic will be coned off for participants along the race route where possible.

Starting on Friday and continuing each evening through Sunday, November 28, all through traffic will be restricted in Fell’s Point from approximately 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. within the following geographical boundaries:

South of Aliceanna Street

North of Thames Street

East of S. Bond Street

West of S. Ann Street

This Saturday, N. Holliday Street will be closed to through traffic between E. Saratoga and E. Lexington Streets from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with detours and parking restrictions in effect.

On Sunday, traffic modifications will be in effect for the Baltimore Farmers' Market & Bazaar, which is held under the Jones Falls Expressway along Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay Streets.

T he following streets will be closed to through traffic from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with detours in effect:

Hillen Street from Fallsway to Holliday Street

Holliday Street from Pleasant Street to Saratoga Street

Holliday Street at Pleasant Street off ramp left lane closure

Traffic modifications will also be implemented for the Ravens game against the Browns at 8:20 p.m.

T he following roadways will be closed to through traffic at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 :