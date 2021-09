BALTIMORE, md. — Firefighters fought flames in the 7300 block of Harford Road.

The burn spread to two rowhomes on Wednesday morning. It was brought under control around 6:16 a.m.

One person was found on the second floor and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Harford Road is currently closed from Rosalie to Clearview.. Avoid the area.

Stay with WMAR-2 News for the latest.