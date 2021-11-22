Road closure extended in Baltimore City through December 3

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising drivers that the closure of eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive has been extended, as work on the Druid Lake Finished Water Tanks Project is being done.

Eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive is closed to through traffic between Madison Avenue and Sisson Street with detours and parking restrictions in effect.

This portion of eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive will remain closed until approximately 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Then on Monday, November 29, 2021 this portion of eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive will close again to vehicular traffic.

This section of the roadway is expected to remain closed through December 3, 2021.

Suggested detour route:

Eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive traffic will be detoured south on Madison Avenue, east on W. North Avenue, and north on the Jones Falls Expressway to the W. 28th Street exit.