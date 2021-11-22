Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road closure extended in Baltimore City through December 3

items.[0].image.alt
carterdayne/Getty Images
Road_Closed_road_Closure.jpg
Posted at 4:55 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 16:55:35-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising drivers that the closure of eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive has been extended, as work on the Druid Lake Finished Water Tanks Project is being done.

Eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive is closed to through traffic between Madison Avenue and Sisson Street with detours and parking restrictions in effect.

This portion of eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive will remain closed until approximately 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Then on Monday, November 29, 2021 this portion of eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive will close again to vehicular traffic.

This section of the roadway is expected to remain closed through December 3, 2021.

Suggested detour route:

Eastbound Druid Park Lake Drive traffic will be detoured south on Madison Avenue, east on W. North Avenue, and north on the Jones Falls Expressway to the W. 28th Street exit.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019