Rising gas prices expected to drive the costs of consumer goods higher

TOWSON, Md. — Gas prices continue to climb as the as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine.

The average price of regular unleaded gas in Maryland jumped ten cents overnight from $4.09 Monday to $4.19 Tuesday morning. The national average is now at $4.17.

Consumers will have a lot more to budget their money for than just the price of gas as dozens of everyday household items made from petroleum.

Gas experts don't see prices going down anytime soon, which means everyone will be paying more for just about everything and anything made from oil, or uses gas to ship it.

The U.S. Department of Energy lists about 100 products made from oil that used in everyday life, things like clothing, cell phones, computers and keyboards to eyeglasses, house paint, and backpacks.

Anything made out of plastic, including the credit cards people use to buy things.

Consumers can expect the rising price of crude to affect the price of just about everything people use.

The National Grocers Association says rising fuel prices may cause higher food prices because of higher transportation costs along the supply chain.

The trucking industry is calling on the president and congress to take immediate steps to increase domestic energy production and restart pipeline projects to help combat not only the soaring price of gas but the cost of doing business.

On Monday, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and vice president Kamala Harris promoted the use of electric trucks, buses, and cars.

Trucking industry leaders say they support both the use of clean-energy electric vehicles and producing more oil here at home, which could help bring down prices now.