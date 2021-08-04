Rising college freshman given new laptops

BALTIMORE — Some Baltimore City students headed off to college were surprised with gifts Wednesday.

Building STEPS representatives and members of the Blue Planet team handed out brand new laptops and digital inclusion packages to Building STEPS students today.

They'll start classes with a laptop, a subscription to online tutoring, and $100 dollars toward school supplies.

"They just really deserve the opportunity to go into college fully prepared and just have as much success as possible,” said Building STEPS Director of High School Engagement Courtney Delph. “This technology will make it possible for our students to worry about one less thing and be able to really maximize their experience on campus."

Building STEPS used money from an educational grant from Blue Planet to pay for the effort.