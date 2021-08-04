Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rising college freshman given new laptops

items.[0].videoTitle
Rising college freshman given new laptops
Rising college freshman given new laptops
Posted at 5:41 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 17:42:28-04

BALTIMORE — Some Baltimore City students headed off to college were surprised with gifts Wednesday.

Building STEPS representatives and members of the Blue Planet team handed out brand new laptops and digital inclusion packages to Building STEPS students today.

They'll start classes with a laptop, a subscription to online tutoring, and $100 dollars toward school supplies.

"They just really deserve the opportunity to go into college fully prepared and just have as much success as possible,” said Building STEPS Director of High School Engagement Courtney Delph. “This technology will make it possible for our students to worry about one less thing and be able to really maximize their experience on campus."

Building STEPS used money from an educational grant from Blue Planet to pay for the effort.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019