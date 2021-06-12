GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Hey remember that kid at Fort Garrison Elementary? He ran the Twilight in Glen Burnie, changed it to Doc’s with his brother David?

Used to hang out at Cancun Cantina? Yeah, that guy Gary Stern.

That guy could write a book. Sadly he can’t, but his wife can. Ripped Apart: Living Misdiagnosed is about dying at the hands of our health care system with a jury to prove it.

Carol claims her husband who she met at the Cantina was misdiagnosed. Thought he suffered from Crohn’s, but it was worse.

Fighting with the hospital and doctors and finally so fed up they went to court to sue.

In the end, they won a malpractice lawsuit in the tens of millions. All Gary wanted was to make sure his wife would be taken care of for the rest of his life even though his was coming to an end.

Even though you will read about pain and suffering you will also be amazed a their love story. Ripped Apart was written by award wining author and TV producer, David Black.

Tomorrow you are invited to the place Gary and Carol met at the Cantina. The celebration of life goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s free and Carol will make a big announcement about a new charity to help those fighting from their bedside.