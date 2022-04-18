Ripken Baseball partners with MDOT to keep Maryland's highways safe

BALTIMORE — Maryland has safe driving laws to protect all drivers, much like baseball with their rules to protect players.

As families all over the country are preparing to travel for baseball tournament season at The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen, Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is sharing a message to remind drivers about road safety.

Ripken Baseball expects to bring over 100,000 visitors to Aberdeen. This features a unique complex featuring replicas of some of the most notable baseball ballparks of the modern era.

“Just like in baseball, the goal is to reach home base, and we want to ensure families are making it home after the tournaments, too,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Larry Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative.

More than 550 people die on Maryland roadways due to preventable causes each year. More than 88 percent of fatalities are attributed to impairment, excessive speed and distracted driving.

