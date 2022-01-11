Watch
Ride-share driver beaten, robbed while picking up passengers in Hanover

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride-share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jan 11, 2022
HANOVER, Md. — Police are in search of four suspects linked to the robbery of a ride-share driver in Hanover.

Officers were called around 3am Tuesday to the area of Dorchester Boulevard and Arbor Grove Drive.

The 33-year-old victim told police that he had picked up a fare, but was assaulted when he was unable to accommodate all of the passengers.

One allegedly pulled a knife and began kicking and punching the driver.

Another passenger stole a camera in the car, while the one armed with the knife went outside and popped the driver's rear tire.

All four passengers later fled.

The driver sustained a minor injury to his hand as a result of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-6155, or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

