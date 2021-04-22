Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Bocek Recreation Center in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A renovated recreation center is set to open its doors in East Baltimore on Friday.

Bocek Recreation Center used to be an athletic fieldhouse. Now it has a brand new lobby, a digital lounge, updated restrooms and a community room.

Mayor Brandon Scott committed to the expansion of the recreation center to include a gym.

"Because for me if it doesn’t have at least a full size gym it's not a recreation center. We have to continue to want better and build better for our young people and our families."

"As we bring not just things back but better for our communities because that's what they deserve. They deserve the opportunity to have recreation and facilities just like everywhere else in our city and our state and our country and that’s what we’re gonna do here in Bocek but all across the City of Baltimore."

The center officially opens on Friday. Pre-registration is required to use it.

This is the city’s 50th recreation center. Recreation and Parks is also bringing back its Baltimore Summer Fun and Camp as well as Baltimore Summer Camps.

Online registration is open.