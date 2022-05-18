Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reward offered for information leading to shooter who murdered Carver student after prom

Jasmine Brunson
Contributed photo
Jasmine Brunson
Jasmine Brunson
Posted at 2:41 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 14:42:31-04

BALTIMORE — An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Jasmine Brunson's killer.

The 18-year-old Carver Vocational Tech High School student was murdered last Friday in the 1700 block of E. Lafayette Avenue, just hours after his junior prom.

RELATED: Carver Vocational Tech High School student gunned down hours after junior prom

Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019