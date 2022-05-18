Reward offered for information leading to shooter who murdered Carver student after prom

BALTIMORE — An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Jasmine Brunson's killer.
The 18-year-old Carver Vocational Tech High School student was murdered last Friday in the 1700 block of E. Lafayette Avenue, just hours after his junior prom.
Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
In reference to the murder of 18-year-old Jasmine Brunson, detectives need your help in locating the suspect.— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 18, 2022
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. pic.twitter.com/dr2ITR7e8L