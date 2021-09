BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an increased award for any information that leads to the arrest and charge for those involved in the shooting death of 33-year-old Justin Ikenna Onuoha.

Onuoha was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Bonaparte Avenue on November 9, 2020.

A cash reward for up to $10,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.